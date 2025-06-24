Five-Run Fifth Powers RedHawks Past Milkmen

FARGO - Dillon Thomas went 4-for-4 and blasted a home run Monday night to help the RedHawks to a 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen in front of 2,663 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Five runs in the fifth inning put Fargo-Moorhead (20-21) in front for good, and the home side held off a late Milwaukee rally to hang on for a win.

Jake Dykhoff got the win with 5.2 innings pitched and two earned runs allowed on six hits after relieving Angelo Cabral's opening role.

Lamar Sparks, Hunter Clanin - in his RedHawks debut - and Aidan Byrne each added two hits of their own in the win.

Fargo-Moorhead and Milwaukee will continue their series on Tuesday night at 7:02 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free RedHawks t-shirt thanks to CI Sport.







