Big Homestand Off to an Explosive Start Against the Monarchs

June 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne, TX - The ball has been flying out of La Moderna Field to begin the series against the Kansas City Monarchs, who come in as the best team in the league. Cleburne won the series opener Tuesday 10-6, and then again last night 14-10. The Roaders have tallied an unreal 31 hits, including seven home runs already.

Game one was the power at the bottom of the order to get things done. Korry Howell and Andres Sosa each had three hits, including a home run. Howell had a triple and drove in four, while Sosa had a double and drove home a pair. Dustin Peterson and Aaron Altherr also left the yard, and a five run sixth propelled the team to a win.

Game two was more of the same, as the Railroaders hit back-to-back homers in the first. After Dustin Peterson went yard again to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, Kyle Martin hit one off the wall in right center field and did it the hard way, racing all the way around for an inside the park home run.

Howell, just like Peterson, homered for the second straight night. Cleburne also added six doubles to their line, and 17 total hits, in a wild 14-10 affair. Six of the nine Railroaders bats had a multi-hit game in the win.

There are still four games left in the homestand with a ton to offer for fans. Tonight is Military Appreciation Night, with special game tickets available for all you can eat hot dogs, popcorn, and pretzels. Friday will be a Fireworks Night staple sponsored by La Moderna, with special tickets for full BBQ plates, brought to you by 95.5 KHITS.

Saturday night will be another Fireworks night for the Railroaders sponsored by Dugger Electric, who will be in alternate Cleburne Eagles jerseys. There will be a jersey auction benefiting East Cleburne Community Center, with a player card set giveaway brought to you by Dairy Queen as well. Sunday night will finish off strong with Touch a Truck & Kids Club Day at the ballpark, sponsored by NTTA, with an RC Car Giveaway throughout the game.

Make sure you get your tickets for a jammed pack week at La Moderna Field. Purchase your tickets at the ballpark or under this link here https://www.tixr.com/groups/railroaders to ensure you don't miss any fun festivities.







