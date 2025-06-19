Tough Night for Goldeyes as Canaries Even Series

June 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Matthew Warkentin at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Sioux Falls Canaries (20-16) evened their series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes (16-19) Wednesday evening, using a nine-run fourth inning and five total home runs to secure a 15-2 win at Blue Cross Park.

The Canaries opened the scoring in the first inning after a dropped fly ball in left field allowed Mike Hart to score. The Goldeyes answered immediately in the bottom half of the frame, as Tanner O'Tremba delivered a two-run double to left-centre, scoring Ramón Bramasco and Roby Enríquez to briefly put Winnipeg ahead 2-1.

Sioux Falls tied the game in the top of the second on a solo home run by Calvin Estrada, then took full control in the fourth inning. A sacrifice fly from Trevor Achenbach gave the Canaries a 3-2 lead before Hart followed with an RBI double. Jabari Henry then hit a three-run home run to deep centre field, followed on the very next pitch by a solo shot to right from Josh Rehwaldt. Matt Ruiz later capped the inning with a three-run home run of his own, making it 11-2.

The Canaries added two more runs in the seventh on an RBI single from Rehwaldt and a fielder's choice from Estrada. Ruiz then hit his second home run of the game in the eighth- a two-run shot to right field- to round out the scoring.

Goldeyes starter Zan Rose (1-3) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) over 3.1 innings with four hits, four walks, and four strikeouts. Winnipeg's bullpen saw action from JJ Echevarría, Tasker Strobel, Landon Leach, and Andy Armstrong, who made his first pitching appearance of the season.

Seth Miller (1-3) earned the win for Sioux Falls, working five innings and allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and one strikeout. Four Canaries relievers combined for four scoreless innings, giving up just five total hits the rest of the way.

The series concludes Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Left-hander Mitchell Lambson (4-1, 4.03 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg, while southpaw Tanner Brown (2-2, 3.73 ERA) will start for Sioux Falls.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Thursday is Lou Gehrig's Awareness Night, presented by the ALS Society of Manitoba and Friday is 80s Night, featuring a Rubik's Cube giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance and a post-game showing of the 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial under the stars.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

