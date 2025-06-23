Goldeyes Cap Homestand with Victory over Explorers

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-20) wrapped up a six-game homestand with a 12-4 victory over the Sioux City Explorers (25-16) on Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Park, vaulting into fourth place in the American Association's West Division.

Sioux City opened the scoring in the top of the first when Zac Vooletich lifted a sacrifice fly to left, bringing Joshua Day home for a 1-0 lead. Winnipeg responded immediately in the bottom of the inning when Roby Enríquez grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing Jacob Robson to score and tie the game 1-1.

Ray-Patrick Didder gave the Goldeyes the lead in the second with a solo blast to left. The Explorers pulled even in the fourth when Nick Shumpert doubled in D'Shawn Knowles, making it 2-2. But the Goldeyes surged ahead for good in the bottom of the frame. Andy Armstrong lined an RBI single, and Robson drew a bases-loaded walk to put Winnipeg ahead 4-2.

The Goldeyes broke the game open in the fifth when Didder launched a three-run triple to right, scoring Matthew Warkentin, Enríquez, and Tanner O'Tremba. Braxton Turner added another run with a liner mishandled by Sioux City centre fielder Austin Davis, extending the lead to 8-2.

The Explorers cut into the deficit with a two-run homer by Torin Montgomery in the sixth, making it 8-4, but the Goldeyes again responded immediately. O'Tremba singled home Warkentin, and after a 43-minute rain delay, Kevin García's grounder brought in Enríquez, followed by an error that allowed O'Tremba to score and make it 11-4. Enríquez added an RBI single in the seventh for the final 12-4 margin.

Landen Bourassa (W, 5-3) earned the win for Winnipeg, allowing four earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out one and walking two. Tasker Strobel and Landon Leach combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

Sioux City starter Peniel Otaño (L, 0-3) suffered the loss, yielding five earned runs on six hits over four innings. The Explorers used three relievers, with Jeremy Goins charged with four earned runs over 1.1 innings, Jaren Jackson allowing one run across 1.2 innings, and Brett Matthews retiring all three batters he faced in the eighth.

The two clubs will renew acquaintances Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CDT for another three-game set, this time in Sioux City. Zan Rose (1-3, 6.05 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while fellow right-hander Kyle Marman (2-3, 2.95 ERA) is scheduled to go for the Explorers.

