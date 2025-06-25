Weather Postpones Sioux City and Winnipeg

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers were set to play game two of a three-game series tonight against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Lewis and Clark Park, but weather has forced the postponement of the contest until Thursday, June 26. The two teams will play two seven-inning games, beginning tomorrow with a first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. and with the gates opening at 4:00 p.m.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any future Sioux City Explorers game except for July 3 and 4. Tomorrow night is Thirsty Thursday at Lewis and Clark Park with 12 oz Busch Light and Coors Light plus $2 Pepsi products.

The pitching matchups for game one will feature LHP Austin Drury (3-1, 2.75) for Sioux City to face fellow lefty LHP Mitchell Lambson (4-1, 4.56) for Winnipeg. The night cap will feature RHP Zach Willeman (4-2, 2.34) for the Explorers while the Goldeyes will counter with RHP Luke Boyd (1-3, 5.40). The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv. The pregame will begin at 4:35 p.m.

Following the series with the Goldeyes, the Explorers will head to Sioux Falls for the second time this season, beginning a three-game series on Friday night June 27. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

