Newcomer, Vargas, 2 Home Run Night Leads 'Hounds to Win

June 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne, Texas - Two Imanol Vargas home runs were plenty to take down the Cleburne Railroaders, 4-0, behind the third shutout of the season.

Brett Conine turned in his best start of the season, striking out six while allowing only four baserunners in six scoreless. Doing so, he picked up his first win of 2025.

Robert Gsellman stranded the tying run in the seventh inning as the first DockHounds reliever, then struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Eric Torres capped the night with a 1-2-3 ninth by also striking out a pair.

Runs were hard to come by against former DockHound Mike Shawaryn. Ryan Hernandez and Vargas went back-to-back to open the second inning, each blasting their second home runs of the season. No more runs came until the eighth.

Luke Roskam drew his second walk of the night, this time winning an eleven-pitch battle to end Shawaryn's night. Against the bullpen, Vargas find himself in a nine-pitch at-bat before pummeling his second homer of the night through the wind.

Jacob Nix gets the ball Saturday going for the series.







