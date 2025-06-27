Canaries Can't Overcome Early Deficit

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries couldn't overcome an early deficit Friday night, falling to Sioux City 10-4 at the Bird Cage.

Sioux City built an 8-0 lead after three innings and never looked back. Trevor Achenbach led off the bottom of the fifth with a double and later scored on a double from Jabari Henry.

Back-to-back solo homeruns in the top of the sixth inning gave the Explorers a 10-1 lead, their largest of the game. The Canaries fought back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth as Matt Ruiz ripped an RBI single and Achenbach added a two-run triple.

Ruiz paced the offense with three hits as the Canaries dip to 25-19 overall. The two teams continue their three-game series Saturday at 5:35pm.







