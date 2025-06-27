Explorers Roll Past Canaries

June 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux City Explorers (28-17) opened their weekend series with an authoritative 10-4 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries (25-19). Powered by a relentless offensive attack and a poised start from J.D. Scholten, the Explorers reclaimed sole possession of first place in the West Division.

Henry George made his fifth appearance in the leadoff spot this season and exemplified the qualities of an ideal one-hitter. The former South Dakota State Jackrabbit walked, immediately swiped second base, advanced to third on a groundout and crossed the plate on another.

Sioux City's offense continued to surge in the following inning, sparked by an RBI double off the bat of Abdiel Layer. Moments later, Nick Shumpert jumped on a 1-0 pitch and launched it over the left field wall, extending the Explorers' lead to 4-0.

The inning continued to unfold in Sioux City's favor, as the Explorers added a fourth run to complete a productive frame and further extend their early advantage.

They struck again in the third, loading the bases with one out for Layer, who recorded his second RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly to center. Two batters later, Shumpert threaded a single through the right side, driving in two more and stretching the lead to 8-0. He finished the game with five RBI, becoming the first Explorer to reach that mark since John Nogowski and Daniel Montano each knocked in five against Kansas City on August 5th of last season.

The Canaries removed starting pitcher Cade Torgerson (2-2) after allowing eight runs through three. Manager Mike Meyer turned to right-hander and pitching coach Ryan Zimmerman who fired two scoreless frames. Zimmerman proceeded to work five innings out of the bullpen.

54-year-old manager Steve Montgomery turned to 45-year-old right-hander J.D. Scholten to open the series, and the veteran delivered. Scholten tossed four scoreless innings, limiting the opposition to just three hits in a poised and efficient outing.

He was lifted with one out in the fifth following Jabari Henry's RBI double off the center field wall, prompting Montgomery to summon Nate Gercken (3-1) from the bullpen.

Sioux City's offense reignited in the sixth as Layer and Shumpert launched back-to-back home runs. It marked the first instance of consecutive homers by the Explorers this season, as well as the first multi-homer performance by a Sioux City player in 2025. The last player to accomplish this feat for the X's was Scott Ota, who belted two home runs against these same Canaries on August 29th of last season.

Gercken returned for the bottom of the sixth inning after retiring the final two batters of the previous frame and added another zero on the scoreboard in his 201st career appearance. He closed the inning with consecutive strikeouts, punctuating a strong relief effort.

Jeremy Goins took over for Jaren Jackson in the eighth inning and surrendered three runs in the frame. Ultimately, the X's closed out the contest, as Chase Jessee finished off the Canaries and the X's took game one of the three-game set 10-4.

With the victory and Kansas City's 8-5 loss to the Gary SouthShore RailCats, Sioux City moves into sole possession of first place in the West Division by half a game. The Explorers now hold two more wins and one additional loss than the Monarchs.

The Explorers will face the Canaries in game two of the three game series Saturday night June 28 at Sioux Falls Stadium. The first pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Tickets are still available for the big July 3rd and 4th fireworks shows at Lewis and Clark Park by stopping by the Explorers ticket office or going online at xsbaseball.com. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

Notes from the Booth:

-Nick Shumpert became the first Explorer to homer twice in a game.

-The X's lead the league with 28 wins.

-Nate Gercken made his 200 appearance as an Explorer.

-Sioux City stole five bases to run their season total to 87.

-Nick Shumpert became the first Explorer with five RBI in a game.

-The 8th spot in Abdiel Layer and 9th spot in the order in Shumpert combined to drive in eight runs.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV







American Association Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.