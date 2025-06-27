Saltdogs Jump on RedHawks Early in Victory

June 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska- The Lincoln Saltdogs scored in each of the first four innings, sparked by three home runs, and went on to defeat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 15-7, Friday night at Haymarket Park. Rolando Espinosa led the way for Lincoln by smacking two home runs and Greg Loukinen earned his third win of the season, on the mound.

Lincoln (22-23) scored 15 runs, off 16 hits, and committed two errors. Fargo-Moorhead (21-24) plated seven runs, with ten hits, and had two errors, in a game that lasted three hours and six minutes, in front of 6,083 fans.

The scoring started for the Saltdogs in the bottom of the first. Facing RedHawks starter Orlando Rodriguez, Max Hewitt reached first base, with one out, on an error at second. Hewitt stole second. Then, Kyle Battle drew a walk. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Then, Neyfy Castillo singled, driving in both base runners, to make it 2-0. The next batter, Yusniel Diaz, hit a Rodriguez 3-2 pitch over the wall in left field for a two-run home run, putting the Saltdogs ahead, 4-0.

Fargo-Moorhead got on the board in the top of the second. Facing Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen, Alec Olund hit a 2-0 pitch over the fence in left, for a solo home run, to make the score, 4-1.

The Saltdogs added three more runs in the bottom of the second. Rolando Espinosa led off the inning by hitting a Rodriguez 2-0 pitch out of the park, to left field, to make it a 5-1, Lincoln lead. Then, Jack Cone was hit by a pitch. Danny Bautista, Jr. singled to put runners at first and second. Then, an errant pickoff attempt at second advanced Cone and Bautista, Jr. into scoring position. Max Hewitt grounded out to second, scoring Cone, to make it 6-1. Then, Kyle Battle delivered an RBI single, plating Bautista, Jr., to make it a 7-1 Lincoln lead.

In the top of the third, Nicholas Northcut hit a solo home run, with two outs, to make the score, 7-2.

Lincoln got the run back in the bottom of the third. Clint Coulter led off the inning with a double. Then, Drew DeVine singled, scoring Coulter, to make it 8-2.

The Saltdogs put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fourth. Max Hewitt led off the inning with a single. Then, Kyle Battle drew a walk. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Two batters later, Yusniel Diaz drove in a run with a ground out, to make it 9-2. A wild pitch made it a 10-2, Lincoln lead. With two outs, Clint Coulter and Drew DeVine hit back-to-back singles. Then, Rolando Espinosa hit his team leading eleventh home run of the season, a three-run shot to left, to make it a 13-2, Saltdogs lead.

Fargo-Moorhead's best inning was in the fifth. Juan Fernandez led off with a walk. Two batters later, Lamar Sparks doubled, putting runners at second and third. A strikeout and passed pall allowed Fernandez to score, to make it 13-3. Then, Alec Olund singled, scoring Sparks, to make it 13-4. The next batter, Hunter Clanin singled, scoring Nicholas Northcut, to make it 13-5.

The RedHawks added two more runs in the top of the sixth. Facing Lincoln reliever, Dylan Beck, Juan Fernandez singled with one out. Then, Dillon Thomas, singed. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Lamar Sparks drew a walk to load the bases. The next batter, Nicholas Northcut singled, scoring Fernandez and Thomas, to make the score, 13-7.

Lincoln added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Fargo-Moorhead reliever Angelo Cabral, Yusniel Diaz singled with one out. Then, Clint Coulter doubled, putting runners at second and third. The next batter, Drew DeVine, hit a triple to right field, scoring Diaz and Coulter, to make the score 15-7.

In the top of the ninth, Jacob Roberts retired the side, getting Parker Stroh to foul out, down the left field line, for the final out of the game.

Saltdogs starter Greg Loukinen (3-4) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up five runs, four earned, off five hits, struck out eight and walked three. Dylan Beck pitched 0.1 inning, yielding two runs, off three hits, and walked one. Matt Mullenbach pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two. Franny Cobos pitched 1.0 innings and gave up two hits. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Orlando Rodriguez (1-4) took the loss, pitching 4.0 innings, giving up 13 runs, eleven earned, off eleven hits, struck out three and walked three. Angelo Cabral pitched 4.0 innings, yielding two runs, off five hits, struck out four and walked one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 3-for-5. Max Hewitt was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Kyle Battle went 1-for-3 and drove in one run. Neyfy Castillo was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Yusniel Diaz went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, and three RBIs. Clint Coulter was 3-for-5. Drew DeVine went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Rolando Espinosa was 2-for-5 with a solo home run, plus a three-run home run, and a total of four runs batted in.

Game two of the weekend three-game series is Saturday night. RHP Johnny Blake (3-0, 4.19 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Jake Dykhoff (3-3, 2.63 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch is 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Saturday night's game features a "Saltdogs Baseball Giveaway", sponsored by Crete Carrier. Plus, fans may purchase $4 Select tall boys. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.