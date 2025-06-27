Cougars Drop Heartbreaker

GENEVA, Ill. - Despite a strong start from Chris Mazza, the Kane County Cougars fell to the Chicago Dogs 3-2 on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The game was tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh when Chance Sisco led off the frame with a double off Mazza (2-5). Dusty Stroup then grounded into a fielder's choice, as Sisco was thrown out at third. Stroup then stole second base and reached third on a throwing error. After Kyle Schmack struck out, Max Moris delivered a bloop single that scored Stroup to give Chicago a 3-2 lead. Mazza finished the night with a quality start, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts against one walk.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Cougars (19-24) mounted a rally against Dogs' reliever Dwayne Marshall. With one out, Marcus Chiu shot a single through the right side. Following an Oscar Santos fielder's choice, Armond Upshaw poked another single to put the winning run aboard. However, Marshall forced a ground out from Nick Dalesandro to end the ballgame.

Earlier in the night, the Cougars jumped out to the lead in the bottom of the second. Facing Dogs' starter Jeff Lindgren (4-2), Oscar Santos led off the frame with a line drive single. Three batters later, Robby Martin Jr. cracked a double into right-center field that scored Santos to make it 1-0.

After Mazza held the Dogs off the board for the first three innings, the Dogs got to him in the fourth. Henry Kusiak led off the frame with a bloop single. One batter later, Jacob Teter smacked a line drive homer over the right field wall to put Chicago ahead, 2-1.

One inning later, the Cougars tied it up. With one out, Claudio Finol doubled into right-center field and reached third on an error by center fielder Reggie Pruitt Jr. Following Finol, Galli Cribbs Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to left field to even the game at two. However, the Dogs ultimately came through with the final run on Moris' single in the seventh.

The Cougars continue the series with the Dogs on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Keoni Cavaco (2-3, 4.27 ERA) is scheduled to start for Chicago, while the Cougars starter is to be announced. Saturday's game will be the Eras Night- Cougar's Version and feature post-game fireworks. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.







