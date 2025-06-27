Blowouts Still Only Count as 1 in the Loss Column

June 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Cleburne, Texas - In the largest defeat of 2025, the Lake Country DockHounds fell to the Cleburne Railroaders 16-3 Thursday night.

The Railroaders delivered blows in just four innings, but all of which had three or more runs. Connor Fenlong was the lone bright spot of the staff, pitching two innings of relief and racking up a career-high five strikeouts.

Lake Country's offense notched just five hits, as Railroaders starter Derek Craft turned in seven strong innings. Two of which were doubles by Ryan Hernandez in addition to two more for Brian Rey. Imanol Vargas doubled as well, giving him an extra-base hit in both starts with the DockHounds.

Brett Conine gets the ball Friday in search of a bounce back.







American Association Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.