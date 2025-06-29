Saltdogs Fall on Late Game RedHawks Home Runs

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks hit three home runs in the final two innings and defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 6-5, Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. The RedHawks took the series from Lincoln, two games to one. The Saltdogs wrapped up their nine-game home stand going 6-and-3.

Fargo-Moorhead (23-24) scored six runs off eleven hits and committed no errors. Lincoln (22-25) plated five runs with eight hits and no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and forty-seven minutes, in front of 2,407 fans.

Lincoln started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. Neyfy Castillo led off the inning by hitting RedHawks' starting pitcher Kyle Crigger's 2-1 pitch deep down the left-field line for a solo home run. Then, Spencer Henson doubled. Two batters later, Brody Fahr hit the first pitch from Crigger into the RedHawks bullpen for a two-run home run, to put Lincoln up, 3-0.

The RedHawks got a run back in the top of the fifth. Aiden Byrne led off the inning with a walk, against Lincoln starter Nate Blain. After a ground out pushed Byrne into scoring position, two batters later, Lamar Sparks singled, scoring Byrne, to make it 3-1.

The Saltdogs extended the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Jack Cone led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch from RedHawks reliever Naswell Paulino. Then, Griffin Everitt drew a walk. Danny Bautista, Jr. laid down a sacrifice bunt, to push both runners into scoring position. The next batter, Max Hewitt, singled to center, scoring Cone, to make it 4-1. Then, Rolando Espinosa reached on a fielder's choice, plating Everitt, to make it a 5-1, Lincoln lead.

In the top of the eighth, Fargo-Moorhead's Lamar Sparks homered off Lincoln reliever Franny Cobos to make the score, 5-2. Two batters later, Nicholas Northcut homered to left field, off Cobos, making the score, 5-3.

The score remained the same going to the top of the ninth. The RedHawks' Parker Stroh singled off Lincoln closer Connor Langrell. Then, Aidan Byrne did the same, to put runners at first and second. After a groundout advanced the runners to second and third, Dillon Thomas hit the first pitch from Langrell over the wall in right-center field, to put Fargo-Moorhead in front, 6-5.

In the bottom of the ninth, Griffin Everitt led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch from RedHawks reliever Parker Harm. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr., hit into a fielder's choice, as Everitt was forced out at second base. After Max Hewitt bounced out to first, advancing Bautista, Jr. to second, for the second out, Harm struck out Rolando Espinosa to end the game.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Kyle Crigger pitched 6.0 innings, giving up three runs off six hits, struck out six and walked three. Naswell Paulino pitched 0.1 inning, yielding two runs off one hit and walked one. Garrett Alexander pitched a clean 0.2 innings. Colten Davis (1-6) earned the win, pitching 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and struck out one. Parker Harm (1) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Nate Blain pitched 5.0 innings, giving up one run off five hits, struck out six and walked one. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one hit, struck out one and walked one. Matt Mullenbach pitched a clean 0.2 innings. Franny Cobos pitched 1.0 inning, giving up two runs off two hits and struck out two. Connor Langrell (0-2) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, yielding three runs off three hits and walked one.

Offensively for the RedHawks, Juan Fernandez was 2-for-5. Dillon Thomas was 2-for-5 with a three-run home run. Lamar Sparks was 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBIs. Nicholas Northcut was 1-for-5 with a solo home run. Aidan Byrne was 2-for-3.

For the Saltdogs, Max Hewitt was 2-for-4 and drove in one run. Rolando Espinosa was 0-for-4 with an RBI. Neyfy Castillo was 1-for-4 with a solo home run. Brody Fahr was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run.

Fargo-Moorhead will begin a mid-week series at Winnipeg, Tuesday night.

Lincoln will embark on a nine-game road trip that begins Tuesday night at Sioux Falls Stadium, versus the Sioux Falls Canaries. Game one of the three-game series will begin at 6:35 p.m. RHP Dylan Castaneda (1-2, 4.61 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Tanner Brown (3-2, 3.64 ERA) will take the mound for the Canaries.

The next Saltdogs home game is Friday, July 11th, when Lincoln returns to Haymarket Park to play the Chicago Dogs, at 7:05 p.m. That game is a "Fireworks Friday" game, with the post-game extravaganza. Also, it's "Free Shirt Friday", with shirts thrown into the crowd, sponsored by Abante Marketing. In addition, there will be a Saltdogs Socks Giveaway, sponsored by Schaefer's. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







