Murphy, Warkentin Pace Goldeyes Win

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (22-23) wrapped up their weekend series in dominant fashion, defeating the Milwaukee Milkmen (16-27) by a score of 9-3 Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Park.

The victory secured the Goldeyes' third straight home series win as the team looks to gain momentum heading into July.

Winnipeg opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Max Murphy grounded into a fielder's choice that brought home Jacob Robson, followed two batters later by Matthew Warkentin's eighth home run of the season - a two-run blast to centre field - to give the Fish an early 3-0 lead.

Milwaukee answered with a pair of runs in the top of the second on a two-run single by Joe Gray, but the Goldeyes quickly responded. Andy Armstrong drove in two runs with a rare two-run sacrifice fly in the bottom half, restoring the three-run lead at 5-2.

The Milkmen added a solo home run in the fifth - Andy Blake's third in two contests - to pull within two, but Winnipeg again responded in the bottom of the inning. Sacrifice flies by Warkentin and Keshawn Lynch extended the lead to 7-3.

Murphy added the finishing touch in the seventh with a two-run single, scoring Armstrong and Robson to put the game out of reach.

Right-hander Zan Rose (W, 2-3) earned the win for Winnipeg, going five innings while allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. The bullpen was outstanding, contributing four scoreless innings. Ryder Yakel, Landon Leach, and Tasker Strobel combined to allow just two hits and strike out six.

Chase Gearing (L, 1-1) took the loss for Milwaukee after surrendering six runs over four innings of work.

After a scheduled off day Monday, the Goldeyes return to action Tuesday, July 1, for a special Canada Day game at Blue Cross Park. Game time is set for 4:00 p.m. CDT as southpaw Mitchell Lambson (5-1, 4.63 ERA) takes on Fargo-Moorhead right-hander Kolby Kiser (2-2, 3.40 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series.

