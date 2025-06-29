Cougars Cruise to Series Win in 8-4 Victory over Dogs

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars strike first in the battle for Illinois with an 8-4 win and series victory against the Chicago Dogs Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. Konnor Ash continued his impressive start to the season in a Cougar uniform, and found plenty of support from his offense.

Trendon Craig started the game off in a big way in the bottom of the 1st inning with a solo blast on the very first pitch thrown by Keoni Cavaco (2-4) and gave the Cougars (21-24) an early lead 1-0. The Dogs (25-21) were quick to answer though. In the top of the 2nd, Dusty Stroup found himself on second base after a double to left center off of Konnor Ash (6-2). Chance Sisco then followed suit, bouncing a ball off the warning track and over the wall scoring Stroup and tying the game 1-1. Andy Nelson stepped up as the third hitter of the inning and smoked a home run over the left field wall and gave the Dogs the lead 3-1.

The Cougars would strike back in the bottom of the 4th. Josh Allen singled his way aboard to kick off the inning. Marcus Chiu was then hit by a pitch. Armond Upshaw lined a single back up the middle to load the bases. Tripp Clark then stepped in and drove a ball between short and third to score Allen and Chiu, tying the game 3-3. The Cougar sluggers weren't finished yet. Claudio Finol launched a ball over the head of Reggie Pruitt Jr. in center field, scoring Upshaw and Clark, giving the Cougars a 5-3 lead. Finol would then cross home himself tagging up and scoring all the way from second off a fly out from Nick Dalesandro to push the Cougar lead to 6-3.

In the fifth inning, the Cougars would hit pay dirt again after Craig picked up his second hit of the game. Two batters later, Oscar Santos crushed a double into right center field that drove in Craig and extended the Cougars lead to 7-3. The final Cougar run would come in the bottom of the eighth. Upshaw walked and stole second but was able to advance to third on a throwing error. Finol then picked up his third RBI with a single into center field, scoring Upshaw and making the score 8-3.

Ash pitched seven innings in the contest, and after the three-run 2nd, shut down the Dogs with five scoreless innings allowing just two hits. Logan Nissen entered the game in the eighth inning and retired Chicago in order. Casey Crosby came in to close the show in the ninth, but struggled at first, surrendering one run on a wild pitch and made the score 8-4. But Crosby locked in and shut down the Dogs, striking out Chase Sisco looking to close the game, and clinch the series for the Cougars in an 8-4 victory.

