RailCats Fight Back, Lose on Walk-Off Home Run

June 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Kansas City, KS) The Gary SouthShore RailCats, coming off an 8-5 win on Friday. Were back at Legends Field for game two against the Kansas City Monarchs. Deyni Olivero pitched for the RailCats and the Monarchs went to Jackson Goddard.

Jairus Richards wasted no time getting the RailCats on the board, in the first at bat of the game Richards hit one deep over the left field wall and the RailCats led by one. Kansas City would get that run back in the bottom of the second from a triple hit by Alvaro Gonzalez.

In the bottom of the third, the Monarchs struck together some run-scoring hits. With Jaylyn Williams, John Nogowski and Robbie Glendinning giving the Monarchs a 4-1 edge. The next inning, LG Castillo bashed a no doubt home run and it was a one-run game.

Jorge Bonifacio sent his own two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to stretch the lead back to three. With two outs in the eighth, the RailCats had some clutch knocks from Olivier Basabe and Jake Guenther to once again, make it a one-run game.

Demarcus Evans would strike out four batters in two scoreless innings of work, and set the stages for an exciting ninth. Jairus Richards singled into right field, and after successfully stealing second, the ball got away that led to Richards taking third. Elvis Peralta drove him in to tie the game again at six.

In the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Ryan Leitch crushed a home run to win the game 7-6 for the Monarchs. The third game on Sunday is scheduled for 1:05. Andres Diaz (7 G, 1-5, 6.33 ERA) will face Blake Goldsberry (13 G, 2-0, 2.21 ERA). The game will be broadcasted on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.







American Association Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.