Explorers Blast Birds 14-3 to Take Series Finale

June 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux City Explorers (29-18) erupted for five runs before the first out was recorded and never looked back, cruising to a dominant 14-3 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries (26-20) on Sunday afternoon. Powered by a grand slam from Nick Shumpert and a steady start from Kyle Marman (3-3), the Explorers clinched the series and reclaimed first place in the West Division.

Eager to rebound from the previous night's defeat, the Explorers opened the game with a surge, loading the bases with no outs in the top of the first inning. Sioux Falls starter Seth Miller worked the count full on D'Shawn Knowles, but switch hitter batting left-handed poked the payoff pitch into left field, driving in the game's first run. Nick Shumpert stepped up next and promptly made the most of the moment, launching Miller's 0-1 offering over the fence for the Explorers' third grand slam of the season. Sioux City surged to a 5-0 lead before the Canaries recorded a single out.

Sioux City added to its lead in the second inning, as Zac Vooletich went deep for the second straight game with a solo shot to make it 6-0. Just two batters later, Nick Shumpert continued his torrid stretch, driving in his fifth run of the day with a double off the right-field wall. The San Jacinto product closed out the three-game series with an impressive 11 RBI.

For the second time in the series, Sioux City's offense scored in each of the first three innings. The Explorers loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the third inning for Osvaldo Tovalin, who smashed a single to center, plating two and extending the advantage to 9-0.

That proved to be more than sufficient run support for Kyle Marman, who struck out five over the first three innings while limiting the damage to a lone run scored on a wild pitch. Marman navigated seven solid innings, yielding three runs on eight hits while striking out seven and issuing no walks.

Despite holding a comfortable lead, the Explorers' offense remained relentless, adding an insurance run in the fifth, sixth and eighth and two in the ninth to maintain steady pressure throughout the contest.

Chase Jessee and Felix Cepeda took over and tossed scoreless frames out of the bullpen for Sioux City. The Explorers win another series and are once again in first place in the West Division with Kansas City's 7-3 loss to Gary SouthShore.

The Explorers will be off Monday July 30 but will begin a three-game series with the Kane County Cougars Tuesday night July 1 as part of a six game homestand. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Notes from the Booth:

-After the X's lost Saturday night for the first time when scoring five or more runs but they were back at it again, sending their record to 16-1 when scoring five or more runs.

-Sioux City set a season high in runs scored with 14.

-The Explorers and Canaries season series is even at three games each.

-The X's three home runs and have gone deep in eight of their last nine games.

-Nick Shumpert drove in 11 runs in the three-game series and has 16 RBI in his last nine games.

-All nine batters in the starting lineup had a hit with five having at least two.

-Osvaldo Tovalin has hit safely in all five games he has played since signing with Sioux City.

-Kyle Marman tossed the 26th quality start for the team. The X's are 18-8 in those starts.

-Shumpert was not alone in a multi RBI game, Josh Day, Zac Vooletich, Tovalin and Torin Montgomery had two RBI games.







