Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer named Bradley Carnell head coach; the United Football League revealed its 2025 schedule; and Bruce Thom, owner of the American Association's Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, passed away at the age of 83. Highlights from this week come from Major League Soccer, the National Women's Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, NBA G League, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, Major League Rugby, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Philadelphia Union announced they have named Bradley Carnell as the fourth head coach in Union history. In his last role as head coach, the Johannesburg, South Africa native led CITY SC to become the 2023 Western Conference Champions with a 17-12-3 record, the first expansion team to win a conference regular season title and record 17 wins. Bradley has the attributes we were looking for in a manager and the experience needed as we commit to getting back to our identity as a team," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner. "With knowledge of both MLS and international markets, he is tactically astute and aligned with our sporting strategy. His approach emphasizes a high-press style of play while organizing a structured defense. Additionally, he shares the club's vision for developing players. We are confident he will bring a clear sporting philosophy that elevates the team and delivers a competitive season. We look forward to welcoming him to Philadelphia."

The Major League Soccer season may be over, but there are still moves to be made for the squads. Claudia Pagan & Alexis Guerreros are pleased to be joined by Tom Bogert to discuss all the latest happenings in the MLS. Reports indicate that Monterrey striker and American national Brandon Vazquez is being eyed by Austin FC. Plus, Bradley Carnell was hired by the Philadelphia Union.

Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the 2025 MLS Official Match Ball, celebrating 30 years of league history.

The BEST Free Kick Goals of 2024

National Women's Soccer League

The Houston Dash announced Fabrice Gautrat (FAH-breece GUH-traw) as the team's new head coach. Gautrat brings extensive NWSL playoff experience and more than 15 years of coaching experience at the professional and youth levels. The search for the sixth head coach in team history was led by the President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano, with support from Interim General Manager, Erik Ustruck, and Club ownership. "Throughout our search it was evident that Fabrice would be an excellent fit to lead our team as the next head coach. He has empowered players across the league over the last five years to win trophies and achieve sustained success," Hucles Mangano said. "His devotion to the game and the development of our players will be critical to the transformation we envision for the Dash. We are thrilled to welcome him to Houston and look forward to what he brings to the organization in the upcoming season and for years to come." Gautrat joins the Dash following two seasons with the North Carolina Courage as an assistant coach. The 37-year-old helped North Carolina reach the postseason in back-to-back campaigns and win the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup. The team also reached the semifinals of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Utah Royals FC announces the signing of goalkeeper Mia Justus from the University of Texas. Justus joins URFC on a three year contract through 2027. During her time at Texas, Justus led the Longhorns to back-to-back conference titles, one Big 12 title and one Southeastern Conference, as Texas transitioned to the SEC due to conference realignment in 2024, earning tournament MVP in both years. Justus made 102 saves in her final year, enroute to setting the program's single season clean sheet record against South Carolina in the SEC tournament final in 2024. Prior to appearing between the sticks for the Longhorns Justus backed-up current URFC goalkeeper and 2024 third round draft pick Cristina Roque at Florida State University winning one national title with the Seminoles.

Lisa Carlin, Darian Jenkins, Sandra Herrera and Christine Cupo react to reports of Denver being the next location for expansion in the NWSL.

Major Arena Soccer League

Effective immediately, the Texas Outlaws of the MASL are excited to announce the promotion of Michael Delgago to Interim General Manager. Delgado replaces Brad Namdar who was removed from his duties on December 30th. The Texas Outlaws want to thank Brad Namdar for his work with the Texas Outlaws organization and wish him the best of luck in his next endeavor. President and Head Coach Ed Puskarich said of Delgado, "Delgado has a story of inspiration and adversity. His inspirational story and his passion for the game speaks volumes about this man. We all look forward to his new role with the Texas Outlaws."

Catch up on the wild week Week 5 was, as well as an MASL All Star Game update with Alex Bastyovanszky and this week's episode of MASL In 5!

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League announced its complete 2025 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 - combining to televise all 43 games during the UFL's second season. Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday - a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season - with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league's second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game. "We are thrilled to have exceptional partners like FOX and ESPN, who share our passion for celebrating the game and telling our story to a wide audience," said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. "With the launch of FOX UFL Friday, we are excited to invite new fans to experience the incredible talent and heart that our players bring to the field. This season promises to be an exciting journey in football, where our athletes elevate the game to new heights."

UFL Schedule Reveal Reaction

Canadian Football League

The BC Lions announced this morning the team has acquired American offensive lineman Dejon Allen in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts. In return, the Lions send National linebacker Ryder Varga and our round two selection in the 2026 CFL Draft to Toronto. "In order for our team to take the next step, improving the offensive line was something that was a priority for us," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. "Adding a talent like Dejon immediately improves our run and pass game while also adding grit and toughness to our identity. He's a special player at a premier position and we're proud to have him." Allen (6'2 300 lbs)- an All-CFL selection the last two seasons, East Division All-CFL recipient three years in a row and two-time Grey Cup champion, Allen suited up in 63 regular season games with the Boatmen from 2021-24 while seeing action at both left and right tackle.

Top 10 Canadian Plays of 2024

BASEBALL

American Association

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are saddened to announce that owner and chairman Bruce Thom passed away Thursday in Fargo. He was 83. "From initially signing Doug Simunic and Jeff Bittiger in 1995 for the inaugural season of RedHawks baseball, recruiting Maury Wills to be our color commentator, playing "Ride Cowboy Ride" at the opening of the gates each night and creating Big Bruce - still the Guinness Book of World Records' largest wooden baseball bat - Dad's legacy will be forever remembered with the RedHawks," team president and CEO Brad Thom said. "We will continue to uphold the highest standards and winning tradition he set for RedHawks baseball." From the early days of expansion talks with the Northern League as an executive with Otter Tail Corporation to buying the team in 2004 and overseeing all six of the organization's league titles, Bruce was the central figure in RedHawks baseball for three decades.

The backstop always has your back! Check out the best defensive plays by catchers from the 2024 Minor League Baseball season.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks head coach DeSagana Diop has been suspended one game for aggressively pursuing and confronting a game official, slapping the ball out of the official's hands and failing to leave the court in a timely manner. In addition, Knicks forward T.J. Warren has also been suspended one game for having an inappropriate interaction with a game official outside the arena.

G League's Top 10 Plays Of The Week

Grab your popcorn! Relive all the action from the thrilling Winter Showcase Tournament as the No. 4 Westchester Knicks defended their crown and won back-to-back titles at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The American Hockey League announced that Geordie Kinnear of the Charlotte Checkers, John Gruden of the Toronto Marlies, Dan Watson of the Grand Rapids Griffins and Trent Cull of the Calgary Wranglers have clinched the honor of coaching at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be held February 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif. The Checkers, Marlies, Griffins and Wranglers all own the best record in their respective divisions as of the predetermined deadline, the end of play on December 31, 2024.

American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced that AHL alumni Grant Fuhr and Lorne Henning have been selected to serve as the honorary captains for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be held February 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif. Each year, the All-Star Classic honorary captains join the participating teams in the locker room and on the benches during the event, and are recognized for their careers at the annual AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony.

Hershey Bears smash world record with 102,343 plush toys in annual Teddy Bear Toss. Mike Sgarbossa scored the goal to unleash the teddy bears, leading Hershey to a 5-1 win over Providence.

SPHL

The SPHL announced that the 2025-2026 regular season schedule will increase to 58 games, with each team playing 29 home games and 29 road games. The increase, approved by the league's Board of Governors, comes as the SPHL and its teams have experienced a continued increase in attendance over the past several seasons. "We are excited to give fans an additional opportunity to experience the fun and excitement of an SPHL game," said Commissioner Doug Price. "Seeing the support and commitment from fans around the league following the COVID shutdown and subsequent shortened season, we felt it was the right time to expand our regular season."

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Boston Fleet won, 3-2 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle for the first stop of the Takeover Tour.

Westtern Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

United States Hockey League

In his first USHL game for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, top NHL Draft prospect Ivan Ryabkin scored his first goal in North America.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Stars of the Week - December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

NLL Top Plays: Week 6

Premier Lacrosse League

Every INSANE lacrosse goal from the 2024 PLL season in one video.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

With the highly anticipated second season about to begin, Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) has announced the extensive schedule of nationally broadcast matches airing on CBS and FOX Sports outlets. The action begins with on January 9, when the San Diego Mojo takes on the Orlando Valkyries in the season-opener, airing on FS2. During the first 11 days of the regular season, fans can see head-to-head action in four nationally broadcast matches, showcasing seven of PVF's eight teams. In total, 24 regular season matches are scheduled for CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, or FS2. The first All-Star Match in PVF history will also be shown on CBS. The event will be the first professional volleyball match aired on CBS's over-the-air network, marking a significant milestone for the league and the sport.

Major League Rugby

Old Glory DC reaches the MLR Playoffs. Relive the 2024 season's best moments.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Counting down the 10 best layout catches from the 2024 UFA season!

