Texas Outlaws Announce Reorganization

December 31, 2024

Effective immediately, The Texas Outlaws of the MASL are excited to announce the promotion of Michael Delgago to Interim General Manager.

Delgado replaces Brad Namdar who was removed from his duties on December 30th.

The Texas Outlaws want to thank Brad Namdar for his work with the Texas Outlaws organization and wish him the best of luck in his next endeavor.

President and Head Coach Ed Puskarich said of Delgado, "Delgado has a story of inspiration and adversity. His inspirational story and his passion for the game speaks volumes about this man. We all look forward to his new role with the Texas Outlaws."

Please join Delgado and the entire Texas Outlaws organization as they prepare for the next home game, Sunday, January 5th, vs. the Harrisburg Heat

Game time 4pm at the historic Mesquite Arena.

