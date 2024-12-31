Comets Squeeze by Ambush 4-3

December 31, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release









St. Louis Ambush midfielder Lucas Almeida vs. the Kansas City Comets

(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Scott Neer) St. Louis Ambush midfielder Lucas Almeida vs. the Kansas City Comets(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Scott Neer)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush fell 4-3 to the Kansas City Comets Tuesday afternoon at The Family Arena. The loss dropped the Ambush to 2-4-0 on the season, while the Comets improved to 4-0-2.

Michael Lenis scored for Kansas City in the sixth minute but St. Louis challenged the goal on the basis that Comets forward Zach Reget had fouled Ryan Khedoo. Officials upheld the Ambush challenge and the goal was called off. Less than a minute later, the Comets initiated a challenge, claiming that Ambush player Dylan Hundelt committed a hand ball. Officials upheld the challenge, Kansas City was awarded a penalty kick, and Rian Marques scored on Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento. The visitors went up 2-0 in the eleventh minute when Marques took a shot that was deflected by Nascimento, but then Hundelt inadvertently headed the ball into the net. St. Louis got on the board in the thirteenth minute when Will Eskay went on a run and got off a pass to Frank Tayou, who drew Comets goalkeeper Phillip Ejimandu out of the goal far enough to score. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 2-1 in favor of Kansas City.

The Ambush knotted the score 19 seconds into the second period when players were vying for control of the ball along the board and it came to Duduca Carvalho, who found Ejimandu just far enough out of the goal mouth to score. The Comets regained the lead (3-2) when Nascimento came far out of the goal but didn't get control of the ball, allowing Marques to put the ball in the empty net in the fifth minute. KC increased the lead to 4-2 in the eleventh minute when Lesia Thetsane got a foot on a loose ball at the goal mouth. St. Louis answered exactly one minute later when Moh Ndiaye took a shot that Ejimandu stopped but didn't get control of and the ball ricocheted off Comets player Christian Anderaos and rolled into the goal. At halftime, the Comets held a 4-3 lead.

The third quarter was quiet, with neither team scoring. The Ambush went on a power play in the first minute of the final frame when the Comets were penalized for too many men on the field, but they squandered the opportunity by failing to score. With just under three minutes left on the clock, the Ambush employed the sixth attacker, with Will Eskay donning the sixth attacker jersey. Despite a flurry of shots on goal, none found their mark and Kansas City held on for the 4-3 win.

The Ambush will be back in action next Sunday, January 5, 2025 when they welcome the Dallas Sidekicks to The Family Arena in St. Charles at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Season, single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.