Sidekicks Finish off 2024 with a Loss against Wave

December 31, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Sidekicks (1-3) wrapped up their series against the Milwaukee Wave (4-1) and played their final game of 2024 on Tuesday afternoon. Going into the game, the series was tied 1-1.

The Sidekicks showed more energy compared to Saturday's matchup, but the Wave struck first just four minutes into the game with a goal by Andre Hayne. Both teams created plenty of scoring opportunities throughout the quarter, with the Sidekicks taking six shots to the Wave's eight. However, goalkeepers Juan Gamboa and William Banahene stood strong to keep the score tight. Late into the quarter, Javier Steinwascher extended the Wave's lead to 2-0.

In the second quarter, both teams initially struggled to find the back of the net. Seven minutes in, Anthony Powell cut the Wave's lead to one with a crucial goal for the Sidekicks. However, the Wave responded quickly, as Derek Huffman scored just a minute and a half later to restore their two-goal advantage. At halftime, the score stood 3-1 in favor of the Wave. As the teams headed to the locker rooms, Jamie Lovegrove was issued a yellow card for dissent.

The Wave extended their lead in the third quarter with three unanswered goals from Andre Hayne, Ian Bennett, and Javier Steinwascher, bringing the score to 6-1. Their scoring momentum carried into the fourth quarter, as Ian Bennett struck again just 14 seconds in. Three minutes later, Alex Sanchez added another goal, pushing the Wave's lead to 8-1.

The Sidekicks responded with a goal from Jamie Lovegrove four minutes later, breaking the Wave's streak. However, Alex Sanchez sealed the game with his second goal of the match, bringing the final score to 9-2 in favor of the Wave.

The Sidekicks return home on Saturday, January 4th, to host the Harrisburg Heat at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 7 PM. Celebrate Family Night with $2 hot dogs all game long - the perfect outing for the whole family. The team will then head back on the road on Sunday, January 5th, to face the St. Louis Ambush, looking to bounce back after a close 5-4 loss just a couple of weeks ago.

