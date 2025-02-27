Texas Outlaws Outlast Sidekicks in Texas Goal Fest

February 27, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Texas Outlaws outlasted the Dallas Sidekicks in a twenty-four-goal outburst, 13-11. Down as many as four goals in the 2nd half the Outlaws never gave up and continued to play an aggressive all-out system that saw them take forty-two shots.

Sidekicks took an early lead at 1:22 with a goal from Yahir Romero but Wyatt Fowler quickly answered followed by a goal from Lucas Ramalho to give the home team a 2-1 advantage. But another goal from Romero and a goal from leading Sidekicks goal scorer Jamie Lovegrove gave the visitors a 3-2 lead after the first quarter.

The 2nd quarter saw the Sidekicks score another three goals from Diego Cuellar, Nestor Hernandez, and Blas Perez while the Outlaws could only manage a single tally from Tyler Bagley. Sidekicks led at halftime 6-3.

After halftime, the Sidekicks wasted no time as Cuellar scored his 2nd goal just :53 seconds. That quick goal awakened the Outlaws, and the onslaught began as David Stankovic, Outlaws leading scorer, scored two consecutive goals to cut the lead to 7-5.

In a far too familiar scenario, the Outlaws again gave up a goal after scoring one as Perez scored his second of the game restoring a three-goal lead for the Sidekicks 8-5. The Outlaws again answered the call as Erik Macias scored on a free kick to bring the Outlaws to within two goals of the lead.

And then the Outlaws unleased their best scoring streak of the season as they scored the next five goals. Daniel Torrealba scored his first professional goal to end the 3rd quarter with the Sidekicks leading 8-7.

Jowayne Laidley continued the scoring just 1:27 into the 4th quarter to tie the score at 8-8 and just :51 seconds later, Stankovic recorded his hat trick to give the Outlaws their first lead of the game. Torrealba scored his 2nd goal just :38 seconds later before the goal of the game. Down two men on a 5 v 3 powerplay, Steven Chavez won the ball in his own defensive zone and raced past defenders while Macias sprinted wide to join him. Chavez passed to an open Macias who finished his chance to give the Outlaws a three-goal lead, 11-8, a lead that they would never relinquish.

Perez scored on the ensuing power play to cut the lead to 11-9 but Fowler scored his second of the night to once again give the Outlaws a three-goal lead at 12-9. The Sidekicks were not going away and Romero scored his second of the night to cut the deficit to 2 goals and Hernandez scored his second goal as the Sidekicks pulled the gk and played with their 6th attacker.

VcMor Eligwe scored as time expired to finish the game as the Outlaws win at home for the first time all season 13-11. The win moves the Outlaws off the bottom of the table into 11th place, just 12 points shy of a playoff position and with two games in hand.

The Outlaws next travel to California to face the hot Empire Strykers on Sunday, March 2nd before returning home to face the current 8th place team, the Tacoma Stars on March 6th. Tickets available at www.TexasOutlaws.com.

