Texas Outlaws Play Local Derby on Wednesday

The Texas Outlaws and the Dallas Sidekicks renew their cross-town rival on Wednesday night as the Sidekicks visit the Outlaws. Game time is at 7:05 pm and will be held at the historic Mesquite Arena.

The Outlaws, winless at home, are coming off a disappointing home loss to the Empire Strykers last Thursday, while the Sidekicks have been idle for some time as their last game was against the Outlaws on February 13th, a 7-3 victory.

Wednesday is the makeup game for the game originally scheduled in January but canceled due to severe weather in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.

Wednesday also marks the fourth time these two teams will meet with the Sidekicks holding the current edge with two wins and one loss.

Tickets are available at www.TexasOutlaws.com and Wednesday promises to be another great game between these two teams that know each other very well.

