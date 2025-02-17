Texas Outlaws Gain Statement Win vs. the Wave

February 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws News Release







The Texas Outlaws traveling to Milwaukee Wave on Saturday, February 15th and delivered a statement win with a 7-6 victory in overtime. David Stankovic continues to shine in his rookie season as he netted the game winner at 1:08 into overtime.

The Outlaws, having played at home on Thursday, Feb. 13th, traveled on Saturday to snowy Milwaukee and immediately went on the offensive as Tyler Bagley scored a goal at the 5th minute mark. Alex Sanchez tied up the game with less than 30 seconds left in the 1st quarter and the quarter ended 1-1.

Stankovic and VcMor Eligwe both scored less than a minute apart to give the Outlaws the halftime lead of 3-1.

The 3rd quarter saw the Outlaws again go on the offensive ad Steven Chavez gave the visitors a three-goal lead at the 4:38 mark but less than a minute later the Wave countered as Troy Morrisson cut the lead to 4-2. Erik Macias restored the Outlaws three-goal lead but an immediate reply nine seconds later from Breno Oliviera ended the 3rd quarter with the Outlaws leading 5-3.

Eighteen seconds into the 4th quarter saw Max Ferdinand cut the lead to a single goal and crowd of 4426 went into a frenzy. The next ten minutes saw both teams create chances, but none found the back of the net until Tyler Bagley scored his second goal of the night with less than 5 minutes to play.

As expected, Coach Oliverio pulled the goalkeeper and inserted the 6th attacker and Mario Alveraz cut the lead to a single goal at the 13:54 mark. Pressure continued to mount and with 9 seconds left, former MASL League MVP Ian Bennett tied the score forcing overtime until the rookie Stankovic won the game just over a minute into overtime. The victory was only the second of the season for the Outlaws but kicked off the second half of their season on a positive note. The Outlaws return home for contest as visiting Empire Strykers visit the historic Mesquite Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20th. The Wave travel to San Diego to face the Sockers on Saturday, Feb. 22nd.

Tickets available to all Texas Outlaws games at www.TexasOutlaws.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.