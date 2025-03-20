Texas Outlaws Prepare for Last Home Game

The Texas Outlaws, fresh off one of their best performances of the season, return home to face the St. Louis Ambush on Saturday, March 22nd. Team Photo night as the Outlaws will give the first 300 fans a free team photo.

The Outlaws can play spoiler on Saturday night as the red hot Ambush arrive having won four of their last 5 and their sights set on the last playoff spot in the MASL. The Ambush are challenging the Tacoma Stars for the last playoff spot and come to Mesquite Arena with a lot of confidence.

Confidence is something that the Outlaws have lacked most of the season but recent performances have given this young team reason to believe. Led by Steven Chavez and his 4 goal performance against the Sidekicks, the Outlaws are gaining a new sense of maturity as this young team continues to improve.

Should be a great game and seats available at www.TexasOutlaws.com.

