Busy Weekend for Wave Soccer in Downtown Milwaukee; vs Baltimore Friday, vs Texas Sunday

There is no place like home and that's where you can catch your 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave in action this weekend with a pair of games; Friday at 6:35pm against the rival Baltimore Blast, Sunday at 4pm versus the Texas Outlaws.

"The last time Baltimore was here they played an excellent game and they got us 9-3," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "We have not forgotten about that; and don't want it to happen again. It's all about level of consistency within our guys and playing smart for the full 60. It's crucial for where we are on the table."

The Blast has already secured a spot the MASL postseason and currently has a record of 12-6-1 for a total of 36 points with 5 games left in the regular season.

The Wave are still jockeying for position when it comes to the MASL postseason; they currently are ranked 7th with a record of 11-7-2 for a total of 33 points with 4 games remaining in the regular season.

"Heading down the stretch we want to earn a playoff spot" exclaimed Oliviero. "We should be playing out best soccer as we approach the postseason. The team has been working hard to do that and fix our mistakes. We just need to stay the course and stick together this weekend. We're looking forward to it."

Milwaukee Wave vs. Texas Outlaws.

Friday, March 21, 6:35pm - UWM Panther Arena

THEME: Ola de Milwaukee!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage with our friends at Mexican Fiesta. They join us in the concourse with fun and information about the upcoming celebration at the Summerfest Grounds August 22-24 PLUS the Dance Academy of Mexico - Milwaukee lead by Marina Croft will join us for a very special performance and more!

Milwaukee Wave vs. Texas Outlaws.

Sunday, March 23, 4:05pm - UWM Panther Arena

THEME: Wave Goes to Hollywood.

Come dressed as your favorite movie or tv character for a chance to win a MilkyWay Drive In Summer Movie Pass. Contest will take place at halftime with the Top Three best dressed winning prizes. We'll have all your favorite movie snacks and drinks as the drama unfolds between the Milwaukee Wave and Texas Outlaws PLUS meet the cast and crew after the game for autographs and pictures with the team!

