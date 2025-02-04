Texas Outlaws Get First Win of the Season

February 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Texas Outlaws secured their first win of the season against the Dallas Sidekicks 6-4 on Sunday afternoon. The weekend began with a hard-fought loss at home to Utica FC 5-3 and less than 21 hours later took the field at the Sidekicks. Goalkeeper Jessie Rivera was stellar in goal as he faced 34 shots on Saturday night. The Outlaws led at halftime with goals from David Stankovic, who continues his hot scoring, and VcMor Eligwe who calmly finished a penalty kick. Second half began as the first half ended as Billy O'Dwyer gave the Outlaws a 3-1 lead. However, that would be the last goal the Outlaws would score as Utica tallied the next three goals before an empty net goal gave the visitors the 5-3 win.

A quick night's sleep and an afternoon start time of 4 pm saw the Outlaws take the field on Sunday at the Dallas Sidekicks. The Outlaws wasted no time as David Ortiz scored in just 28 seconds. Four minutes later the Outlaws continued the strong start as VcMor Eligwe again found the net to put the visitors up 2-0. The Sidekicks would score the next two goals before David Stankovic scored his 9th goal in ten games to give the Outlaws the halftime lead of 3-2.

The third quarter again saw the Outlaws come out firing as goals from Billy O'Dwyer and Tyler Bagley gave the visitors a three-goal lead that they would not relinquish. The Sidekicks, as expected, continued to press and scored two unanswered goals before David Ortiz put the game to rest with an empty net goal with fifteen seconds remaining.

These two teams will become very familiar with each other as they play the next two games, first one in Mesquite Arena on Saturday, February 8th before a return date at Sidekicks on Thursday, February 13th. Saturday, February 8th is a Pack The House and tickets available at www.TexasOutlaws.com.

