Sidekicks Fall to Utica City FC on Monday Night

February 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas (February 3, 2025) - The Dallas Sidekicks hosted Utica City FC for their first and only meeting on the season on Monday night.

Utica scored first in the quarter with a goal by Jayce Berger one minute in. After a couple of chances by the Sidekicks, they did not find the back of the net until the 8-minute mark when Renato Torquato scored. 2 minutes later, Nestor Hernandez scored, giving the Sidekicks their first lead of the game, ending the quarter 2-1.

Two minutes into the second quarter, Utica tied the game back up after rookie forward Kelvin Oliveira scored. At the 12-minute mark, Vinicius Dantas scored giving Utica the lead once again, but the Sidekicks quickly responded with a goal by Blas Pérez, tying the game at 3 going into halftime.

Utica dominated the third quarter with ten shots compared to the Sidekicks two. Utica was able to find the back of the net three times with goals by Cole Stephens, Nilton de Andrade, and Kelvin Oliveira. Halfway through the third quarter, Sidekicks midfielder Esai Romero had a non-contact injury and had to be carted off the field. At the end of the quarter, the score was 6-3 in favor of Utica.

Utica continued their scoring streak into the fourth quarter with three unanswered goals by Keaton Woods, Kelvin Oliveira, and Nilton de Andrade. Nine minutes into the quarter, the Sidekicks found the back of the net with a goal by Yahir Romero. In the last minute of the game, Blas Pérez added to the Sidekicks score, but a comeback was not enough as the Sidekicks lost their seventh straight game, with a final score of 9-5.

The Sidekicks hit the road next weekend to face the Texas Outlaws on Saturday, February 8. They will then return home to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Thursday, February 13 to host the Outlaws for the second time this season. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling our office at 469-393-0160.

