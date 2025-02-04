Heat Drop Road Match in KC

February 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat put up a strong fight on the road but fell short in a 7-3 loss to the Kansas City Comets. Despite facing an early deficit, the Heat showed resilience, battling back with key goals in the second half. Mike Da-Silva, Riley Urie, and Jack Shearer all found the back of the net, highlighting the team's ability to generate scoring chances against a tough opponent.

Kansas City jumped out to a 3-0 lead by halftime, but Harrisburg responded in the third period when Mike Da-Silva capitalized on a setup from Andrea DiSomma, cutting into the deficit. Moments later, Riley Urie connected with Roshawn Panton to make it a 5-2 game, keeping the Heat within striking distance. The team continued to press, and Jack Shearer struck early in the fourth quarter off a feed from Urie, making it 6-3 and giving Harrisburg a spark.

Defensively, the Heat worked hard to contain Kansas City's attack, but the Comets' finishing ability proved difficult to slow down. Hugo Silva stood tall in net, facing consistent pressure while making several key saves to keep Harrisburg in the game.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg showed encouraging signs with balanced scoring and strong second-half play. The Heat will look to build on these positives as they continue their road stretch, next facing the Tacoma Stars on February 14 at Accesso ShoWare Center.

