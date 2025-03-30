Heat Fall to Savage 7-4 to Finish Season

The Harrisburg Heat wrapped up their 2024-25 season Sunday night in a high-energy battle against the Chihuahua Savage, ultimately falling 7-4 in their final match of the year. The Heat came out strong, taking a 4-1 lead midway through the second quarter behind two goals and two assists from Malcolm Harris - who earned first star honors - and additional goals from Bradley Kerstetter and Thiago Freitas. Freitas also picked up a goal and assist, rounding out a strong night offensively.

However, the Savage stormed back with six unanswered goals, tying the game in the third before pulling away with two quick goals early in the fourth. Chihuahua's Jorge Ríos led the charge with two goals and two assists, earning the second star of the game. The Heat struggled to regain momentum in the second half, recording only seven shots after halftime compared to the Savage's 13.

Despite the result, Harrisburg showed flashes of brilliance and battled until the final whistle. The team finishes the season averaging 5.3 goals per game, with a 29% power play conversion rate and standout efforts from several key players. Thank you to all the fans who supported the Heat this season - we'll be back, and bringing the heat next year.

