Heat Travel to Utica City Friday Night

The Harrisburg Heat continue to push forward, displaying offensive firepower and resilience while working to turn strong performances into results. The team is averaging 5.4 goals per game, with Dominic Francis (20G, 8A, 28 PTS) and Joey Tavernese (17G, 7A, 24 PTS) leading the charge. Mike Da-Silva (12G, 16A, 28 PTS) has been a key playmaker, while Malcolm Harris (7G, 11A, 18 PTS) continues to make an impact on both ends of the field. The Heat are generating over 28 shots per game, creating plenty of offensive opportunities as they look to finish strong in the final stretch of the season.

The team also receives a major boost with the addition of Thiago Freitas, whose work visa has finally cleared. He made an immediate impact in his first game back, recording an assist on Dominic Francis's first-quarter goal. However, injuries have hampered the team, with three players ruled out for the game and the possibility of missing up to six. Despite these setbacks, Hugo Silva continues to anchor the team in goal, making 285 saves with a .674 save percentage, helping keep Harrisburg in games.

Head To Head

The Harrisburg Heat and Utica City FC have faced off five times this season in a series of high-scoring, competitive matchups. While Utica has had the upper hand, the Heat have kept games close, with multiple one-goal battles, including a thrilling 7-6 contest where Joey Tavernese recorded a hat trick. Dominic Francis (20G, 8A) and Mike Da-Silva (12G, 16A) have led the way offensively, while Hugo Silva has made key saves, including a 26-save performance in an earlier meeting. Despite injuries and defensive challenges, Harrisburg has shown resilience, putting up six or more goals in three games against Utica and finding contributions from multiple players.

With one final matchup remaining in the season series, the Heat are determined to break through and end on a high note with a strong performance on the road.

