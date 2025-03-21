St. Louis Ambush Headed for Texas Showdown Saturday

March 21, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush continue their push for the playoffs when they square off with the Texas Outlaws Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 7:05 p.m. CDT.

The Ambush come into the weekend just two points behind the Tacoma Stars in the standings. The top eight teams in the Major Arena Soccer League earn a playoff berth and Tacoma is currently blocking the Ambush from the eighth spot. The Ambush also come into the weekend as one of the hottest teams in the league. St. Louis has won four of their last five games and six of their last ten. The Outlaws are eliminated from playoff contention. The Ambush face the challenge of having three of their four remaining regular season games on the road.

Saturday's duel is also the first-ever meeting between the Ambush and Outlaws and is the only meeting between the two teams this season. Following Saturday's battle, the Ambush continue their journey in the Lonestar State when they land in Allen, Texas to face the Dallas Sidekicks on Tuesday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. CDT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The next Ambush home game is their regular season home finale when they host the Milwaukee Wave on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:05 p.m. CDT at The Family Arena. They wrap up the regular season with a visit to the same Wave on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at 5:05 p.m.. CDT at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the March 28 home finale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

