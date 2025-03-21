Wave Clinch Playoffs With Win Over Blast

March 21, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee, WI- The Milwaukee Wave officially punched their tickets to the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs after a 7-5 victory over longtime rivals the Baltimore Blast Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Head Coach Giuliano said his team had a strong belief they'd get to this point.

"We had a strong feeling that we were going to be able to get into the playoffs, and now that we clinched, we can get ready for San Diego, and prepare for the playoffs and the rest of the season."

Alex Sanchez mentioned the team came out with a good intensity

"It was a good game out there, but it was closer than what we thought it would be. They came out with a good intensity and matched our intensity. One thing that we said coming out, was that the last time they were here, they gave us a beating, and we just wanted revenge, you know, and now we came back and clinched the playoffs."

The Wave were led by team leading goal scorer and the aforementioned Alex Sanchez with a 2 goal performance on the night meanwhile, Franck Tayou and Mario Alvarez would each have a goal and assist respectively."

Reflecting on both of his goals tonight Sanchez added.

"Both goals that I got today, I mean, it was just effort, just solid effort, taking the opportunity if I see the open space and I'm about to take it. Today it was an excellent team performance."

Milwaukee would jump out early to a 3-0 lead with goals from Sanchez, Tayou, and Breno Oliviera.

The teams would trade goals throughout the game, with Baltimore eventually creeping up and trailing by 1 goal at 6-5 going into the 4th quarter.

It was Alex Sanchez who would finish his second goal of the evening to give the Wave a much-needed cushion.

Coach Oliviero was pleased with the performance.

"Overall I was very pleased with the performance, and I thought the guys came out with a lot of energy."

"Most importantly I thought we stayed the course when Baltimore came back, but we were able to grind it out and get the win."

The Wave now turn their attention to the Texas Outlaws on Sunday, who defeated the Wave in overtime 7-6 in their last appearance in Milwaukee.

UP NEXT: Milwaukee Wave vs. Texas Outlaws.

Sunday, March 23, 4:05pm - UWM Panther Arena

THEME: Wave Goes to Hollywood.

Come dressed as your favorite movie or tv character for a chance to win a MilkyWay Drive In Summer Movie Pass. Contest will take place at halftime with the Top Three best dressed winning prizes. We'll have all your favorite movie snacks and drinks as the drama unfolds between the Milwaukee Wave and Texas Outlaws PLUS meet the cast and crew after the game for autographs and pictures with the team!

