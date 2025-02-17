'Keeper Orozco Bags Winner as Strykers Down Blast 4-3 in OT

February 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers earned a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory against the mighty Baltimore Blast in front of 3,812 on Sunday evening, bagging two points in a game that saw the Southern Californians control the majority of the play and create numerous quality looks. Baltimore had good fortune and backstop Julian Rodriguez to thank for the point earned on the road, as the 26-year-old Rodriguez boasted 14 saves and an outstanding .778 save percentage. Empire backstop Brian Orozco became the day's hero when he fired home the golden goal on a stunning long-range effort.

In his postgame interviews, Orozco shared the credit with first-year head coach Onua Obasi, who had encouraged the Guatemalan American to drive into open space and shoot if the opportunity were to present itself. The Strykers' strong performance in the match served to showcase the potential benefits of Obasi's approach, which intermittently uses the goalkeeper as an additional attacker. While Empire made very frequent use of the strategy earlier in the season, recent matches have seen Englishman Obasi fine-tune his tactics and be more strategic about when to overload the offense.

After a fiercely contested opening quarter, the Strykers took the lead on an outstanding individual effort by Harold Hanson early in the second period. The bulky forward sprinted down the right flank and did well to muscle a defender off the ball before picking out the bottom left-hand corner from a challenging angle.

The game remained on a knife's edge, with Empire controlling much of the possession and creating more clear-cut chances. After the break, the hosts hit the inside of the right post twice in quick succession. After Abdul Mansaray opened his hips on the left and rattled the frame with a well-taken attempt across goal, Tony De La Torre did the same with a first-time hit from just outside the area.

The Strykers did double their cushion not long thereafter, Andy Reyes converting a helper by Marco Fabián. However, the Blast cut its deficit back in half when Jamie Thomas pressed Alan Perez and was rewarded with a giveaway that enable him to find the open net.

The final seconds of the third quarter saw insanity ensue on the turf. After Chad Poarch leveled the match at 2-2 with nine seconds left on the clock, the Strykers reclaimed the advantage with three seconds left, Reyes sending a hopeful ball off the glass and recent addition Leonardo Espinoza producing a formidable touch to control and allow himself to score from close range.

Empire's persistent goal-frame agony continued on a power play inside the game's final period, Robert Palmer this time smashing a shot off the inside of the left upright. Backline anchor Palmer was wearing the sixth-attacker jersey on the play. The Jamaican's side went close two more times during the same numerical advantage, Baltimore netminder Julian Rodriguez coming up with back-to-back kick saves to deny Justin Stinson and Reyes.

Instead of going up 4-2, the Strykers would find themselves tied following the conclusion of the power play. Former Empire fan favorite Jesus Pacheco pounced on a defensive miscue by Fabián to tally from close range.

The crowd at Toyota Arena once again heard the familiar sound of a ball rattling the metal of the Blast goal, Stinson this time rifling a right-footed effort off the right post. It would be the final close look of regulation time, as the two teams ended deadlocked at 3-3.

The Strykers saved the best moment for last, goalkeeper Orozco sending the home crowd into a frenzy as he drove across the midfield stripe on the right and released a wicked shot that dipped just enough to find the upper left-hand corner and leave Rodriguez without a chance.

Orozco and company look to make it consecutive wins when they travel to take on the Texas Outlaws this coming Thursday, February 20. Empire's next home game is a clash with the Milwaukee Wave on Monday, February 24. Tickets are available.

