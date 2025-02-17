Heat Fall Short in Tacoma 8-7

February 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat fought hard in a thrilling battle but ultimately fell just short in an 8-7 loss to the Tacoma Stars. From the opening whistle, the Heat came out strong, striking first with Riley Urie's early goal, assisted by Mike Da Silva. Harrisburg continued to push the pace, regaining the lead twice in the second quarter with goals from Jack Shearer and Urie, before Tacoma evened the score before halftime. Despite being outshot 29-19, the Heat capitalized on their chances and stayed within striking distance throughout the game.

The third quarter saw Tacoma build a lead with three unanswered goals, but the Heat refused to back down.

Da Silva pulled one back late in the period, keeping Harrisburg within reach heading into the final frame. The fourth quarter showcased the team's resilience, as Noe Favila, Roshawn Panton, and Da Silva each found the back of the net, with Da Silva's second goal of the night bringing Harrisburg within one with just 38 seconds remaining. Urie's four-point performance (2G, 2A) earned him third-star honors, highlighting his key role in the Heat's offensive effort.

Despite the tough loss, Harrisburg showed tremendous fight and offensive firepower, nearly completing a late comeback. They'll look to build on this strong performance as they return home to face Utica City FC on Thursday, February 20th at 7:05 EST.

