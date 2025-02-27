Chris Toth Named MASL Week 13 GK of the Week

February 27, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







Tacoma, WA. - Following a two-win weekend over the visiting Baltimore Blast, Tacoma Stars keeper Chris Toth has been named the Week 13 GK of the Week.

Toth stopped 17 shots in two games en route to his second GK of the Year award.

The Stars host the San Diego Sockers this Saturday at 6:05 pm at the accesso ShoWare Center. Fans can use the code KENT25 to save 20% on tickets at https://tacomastars.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=42

