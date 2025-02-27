San Diego Sockers Match Preview at Tacoma

February 27, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







The San Diego Sockers (13-3-0, 36, 3rd), presented by Kaiser Permanente, travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the Tacoma Stars (6-8-3, 20, 8th) on Saturday, March 1, 6:05 pm at access ShoWare Center. San Diego enters the contest on a two-game winning streak and seeks to keep pace with Chihuahua and Kansas City in the race for the top seed in the MASL Playoffs. Tavoy Morgan, who has a 14-game point streak, is leading the recent offensive charge and is tied for the team lead in points (19-4#) with Charlie Gonzalez (7-16#). Tacoma, powered by Nick Perera (14-11=25) and versatile defender Tyler John (11-4=15), is on a four-game winning streak and is challenging for playoff positioning. The Sockers lead the season series 3-1, with the only loss coming in Tacoma on opening night.

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego:

Charlie Gonzalez: Continues to generate opportunities with five assists in his last four games, ranking second in the league in assists and tying for the team lead in points (7-16#).

Tavoy Morgan: The explosive forward has a four-game scoring streak and is tied for first on the team in points (19-4#).

Boris Pardo: A solid performance against the Wave, saving 66% of the shots he faced to give him a 9-2-0 record.

Tacoma:

Nick Perera: The Star's main catalyst is a constant threat, leading his team in points, goals, and assists (14-11=25).

Chris Toth: A dependable keeper this season, posting a 5.14 GAA and a 76% save rate.

Tyler John: The versatile defender has displayed his offensive prowess, ranking second on his team with 11 goals.

STRATEGIES

San Diego:

Defensive Strength: The Sockers' structured, disciplined defense will want to limit high-quality chances for Tacoma, keeping pressure off the backline. Solid goalkeeping by Pardo provides a reliable last line of defense to keep the Stars at bay.

High Tempo & Set Pieces: Fast transitions and counterattacks looking to exploit defensive gaps for quick goals. A win can be achieved with balanced scoring from Morgan, Charlie Gonzalez, Gabriel Costa, and others. Plus, using the ability to score off set-pieces and power plays will also be vital.

Main Threat: Shutting down the Stars' key players, featuring Perera, Michael Ramos, and Willie Spurr, will be key, as limiting their playmaking and scoring ability will disrupt Tacoma's offensive flow.

Tacoma:

Versatility: Tacoma's two-way play adds defensive stability and offensive support. A physical, high-pressure defense will help control the Sockers' offensive firepower.

Fire Away: The Stars will lean on its top offensive leaders to drive the attack and create scoring chances. Quick ball movement and creative plays aim to break down San Diego's defense.

Turn it Around: The Stars have lost their past three meetings with the Sockers, narrowly losing the last time out in San Diego.

FORM

San Diego: The Sockers have won 13 of their last 15 games.

Tacoma: The Tacoma Stars are on a four-game winning streak.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.