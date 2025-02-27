Sockers Acquire All-Star Defender at Deadline

February 27, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers, presented by Kaiser Permanente, announced today a trade at the deadline with the Dallas Sidekicks to acquire nine-year veteran All-Star defender Kristian Quintana in exchange for cash considerations. The team made the move in preparation for the push for the best possible playoff seeding and the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs themselves.

The Garland, Texas native is a solid defender in size and skills. He is 6' 2" and 175 pounds. Quintana, who was a 2025 MASL All-Star, is known for his exceptional defensive skills, including his ability to read the game and make crucial interceptions. His physical presence and aerial ability make him a formidable opponent in defensive duels.

Quintana's leadership on the field and his experience are invaluable assets. He is also praised for his work ethic and dedication to the team, consistently delivering solid performances season after season.

"Adding a big defender with championship experience is a huge add for our playoff run," said Sockers General Manager Chiky Luna. "I'm very happy that we were able to work out a deal at the trade deadline that will give us a much better chance at a championship this season."

Last season, he spent part of the season with the Chihuahua Savage and helped them win the Ron Newman Cup Championship. During his Sidekicks career, he surpassed 100 games played, blocked 88 shots, scored over 14 goals, and recorded 12 assists.

Quintana went to South Garland High School and attended Richland College and Texas A&M University.

Birthdate: February 21, 1990

Pronunciation: kin-tawn-uh

Height: 6' 2"

Weight: 175 lbs

Home Town: Garland, TX

