Sockers RNC Final Match #1 Preview

April 11, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







The San Diego Sockers (20-4-0, 57, 2nd) - presented by Kaiser Permanente - are facing the #1 seed Chihuahua Savage (20-4-0, 58, 1st) in the first game of the best-of-three Ron Newman Cup Finals on Sunday, April 13, at 5:05pm at Frontwave Arena. The Sockers booked their place in the Finals with an offensive onslaught against Baltimore in the Semifinals and will look to bring that momentum into the contest against Chihuahua. Christian Gutierrez (3-0=3) and Gabriel Costa (3-2=5) powered the Sockers' attack over the weekend, each netting three goals, with Costa adding two assists to cap off a standout performance. The Savage clinched their third consecutive appearance in the Ron Newman Cup Final after a dramatic overtime victory against the Milwaukee Wave in the Semifinals. Dangerous forward Hugo Puentes (3-1=4) powered the Savage into the finals with a three-goal weekend, while Pedro Castaneda (1-1=2) sealed the deal, netting the golden goal in Sunday's overtime victory. Chihuahua has eliminated the Sockers from the playoffs the past two seasons, with both Conference Final mini-game losses coming in San Diego. The clubs will meet in Mexico on Sunday, April 20, 5:05pm for Match Two and a possible Mini-Game if tied at 1-1.

SOCKERS v SAVAGE PLAYOFF HISTORY

Chihuahua holds a 2-1 lead in three playoff series

2023-24: Chihauhua wins Conference Finals series 2-1

2022-23: Chihuahua wins Conference Finals series 2-1

2021-22: San Diego wins Conference Finals series 2-1

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS

Head Coach: Phil Salvagio

Last Four: W W

Streak: W2

Playoff Record: 2-0-0

Leading Scorer: Costa, 3-2=5

Leading GK: Pardo, 2-0-0, 2.57

Goals Avg: For: 7.5 / Agst: 3.5

Goal Differential: +10

Expected Goals: 5.5

Power Play%: 50%

Penalty Kill%: 100%

Last Match: 4/6, vBAL, 11-3, W

CHIHUAHUA SAVAGE

Head Coach: Edgar Martinez

Last Four: W W

Streak: W2

Playoff Record: 2-0-0

Leading Scorer: Puentes, 3-1=4

Leading GK: Hernandez, 2-0-0, 2.8

Goals Avg: For: 6.0 / Agst: 3.5

Goal Differential: +5

Expected Goals: 4.7

Power Play%: 0%

Penalty Kill %: 0%

Last Match: 4/6, vMKW, 7-6, OTW

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego:

Kraig Chiles: The Sockers captain stepped up in their last outing, finding the back of the net twice in a standout performance.

Leonardo De Oliveira: A consistent force in the midfield, Leonardo de Oliveira played a key role in the Sockers' success over the weekend, tallying 2 assists.

Boris Pardo: After a standout regular season, he continues his strong form in the playoffs, conceding just five goals over the weekend to help anchor the Sockers' defense.

Chihuahua:

Jorge Rios: The MASL's leading scorer with 52 points and 33 goals, he continues his dominant form with a goal and an assist over the weekend, proving he's a constant threat in the midfield.

Miguel Angel Diaz: In excellent form during the playoffs, he scored two goals over the weekend, continuing to deliver solid performances for his team.

Christian Hernandez: A top goalkeeper in the playoffs, he allowed just three goals over the weekend, showcasing his exceptional form between the posts.

STRATEGIES

San Diego:

Contain Hugo: Hugo Puentes, the Savage's top scorer in the playoffs with three goals, is their main offensive threat. The Sockers' defense must tightly mark him and cut off his service to prevent clean looks at the goal.

Control The Game: Key players Leonardo De Oliveira and Gabriel Costa must dominate the midfield, control the game's pace, and connect passes to set up attacking plays and wear down the Savage defense.

One Last Time: In front of a home crowd for the last time this season, the Sockers must ride the energy, start fast, and keep the pressure on early to put Chihuahua on the back foot.

Chihuahua:

Exploit Gaps: The Sockers have shown vulnerabilities, conceding multiple goals to unmarked men. The Savage will aim to capitalize by applying pressure and creating quality scoring chances.

Set Pieces: The Savage should leverage free kicks and corners to create scoring chances, targeting their strong offensive players to exploit these opportunities.

Discipline: The Savage must maintain solid defensive shape, avoid fouls, and be alert to the Sockers' quick counter-attacks.

FORM

San Diego: The Sockers have won 23 of their last 26 games.

Chihuahua: The Savage entered on a seven-game winning

SOCKERS LAST TIME OUT // vs BALTIMORE BLAST, 11-3 WIN, APRIL 6, 2025

Gabriel Costa and Christian Gutierrez scored five goals combined in the San Diego Sockers' 11-3 victory over the #3 Baltimore Blast before 2,684 spectators at Frontwave Arena to move on to the Ron Newman Cup Finals.

CHIHUAHUA LAST TIME OUT // vs MILWAUKEE WAVE, 7-6 OVERTIME WIN, APRIL 6, 2025

The Savage (20-4-0, 58, 1st) defeated Milwaukee (14-8-2, 42, 5th) after a closely fought contest that ended in dramatic overtime fashion.

LET'S GO STREAKING - TEAM

have won 2 playoff home games...have scored 4 or more goals in 2 games...have scored 3 or more goals in 2 games...have allowed 3 or more goals in 1 game...have allowed 2 or fewer goals in 1 of 2 games...have a power-play goal in 1 game...have killed a penalty in 1 game...have outshot opponents in 2 games...have 5+ blocks in 2 matches.

LET'S GO STREAKING - INDIVIDUAL

Costa has a 2-game goal streak and points in 2 games...Morales has a 2-game goal streak and points in 2 games..Morgan has a 2-game point streak and a goal in 1 of 2 matches...De Oliveira has a 2-game point streak and a goal in 1 match...Gutierrez has a hat trick in 1 game and points in 1 game...Chiles has two goals in one game and points in 1 match...C. Gonzalez has a goal in 1 game and points in 1 game...Ruggles has a goal in his last two games...Cerda has point in 1 game...Ortega has a point in 1 game...Pardo has won two playoff games.

