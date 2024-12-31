Westchester's Desagana Diop and T.J. Warren Suspended
December 31, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) News Release
NEW YORK - Westchester Knicks head coach DeSagana Diop has been suspended one game for aggressively pursuing and confronting a game official, slapping the ball out of the official's hands and failing to leave the court in a timely manner, it was announced today by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. In addition, Knicks forward T.J. Warren has also been suspended one game for having an inappropriate interaction with a game official outside the arena.
The incidents took place after the Knicks' 127-124 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants on December 30 at Westchester County Center.
Diop and Warren will serve their suspensions tomorrow when the Knicks host the Mad Ants.
