Skyforce Scorches Suns 114-101 in Series Sweep

December 31, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Tempe, AZ - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Valley Suns 114-101 on Tuesday evening from Mullett Arena to sweep the season series.

Zyon Pullin led Sioux Falls (2-0) with 26 points on 7-15 FGA, eight rebounds and 10 assists in his second-straight game of 26-plus points, eight-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists. Nassir Little posted 27 points on 8-13 FGA (3-5 3PA) and nine rebounds, which marked his second game of 27-plus points and eight-plus rebounds in his last three games.

For the second straight game, the Skyforce posted 35 first quarter points, as Pullin and Bryson Warren had 21 points combined on 8-11 FGA (4-6 3PA) to help guide a nine-point lead after the first 12 minutes.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the second quarter, as Little (11 points in the frame on 3-5 3PA) and Suns two-way player Jalen Bridges (nine points) went toe-to-toe, but Sioux Falls commanded a 59-53 lead at intermission.

The Skyforce outscored the Suns (0-2) 31-15 in the third quarter to take a 90-68 lead heading to the final 12 minutes. Valley shot just 25 percent from the field (5-20 FGA) and 23.1 percent from deep (3-13 3PA) in the frame.

Sioux Falls led 106-80 to the 4:47 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Suns went on a 17-0 run to cut the lead to just nine with 2:06 left in the game. Phoenix two-way player TyTy Washington Jr. posted 18 points in the quarter, however the Skyforce took the second half 55-48 in the second half to secure the victory.

Warren posted 18 points on 7-15 FGA (4-9 3PA), while Caleb Daniels added 16 points on 5-8 FGA and eight rebounds off the bench. HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson had 13 points, 14 rebounds and a game-high plus-21 plus-minus.

Sioux Falls returns home for the first time in almost a month, as they host the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday at 7:00 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon.

