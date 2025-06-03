Season in Review: ManMan Williams

June 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







After spending a few months away, ManMan's return wasn't just a storyline - it was a jolt to the team and fanbase.

Known for his clutch instincts and relentless motor, the Skyforce fan favorite stepped back onto Heritage Court like he'd never left, instantly shifting the energy of the arena. Whether it was his acrobatic layups or hitting big shots late, he reminded everyone why his presence always seemed to change everything.

"ManMan has meant so much to this team," Skyforce forward Tony Snell said. "He came in and instantly became the heart and soul of this and what we were trying to accomplish."

Williams helped the HEAT to their first Summer League title almost a year ago, which helped him earn a training camp spot with the Los Angeles Clippers. After being waived, the Detroit Pistons inked him to a two-way contract, where he'd spend the Tip-Off Tournament transferred to the Motor City Cruise. He posted spilts of 20.2 points on 46.8 FG%, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals per 32.5 minutes in 20 appearances for the Cruise.

ManMan rejoined the Skyforce on Jan. 12th and provided an immediate spark to a team who had just lost Zyon Pullin to an NBA Call-Up.

"This is a great place to be (to get back to the NBA)", Williams said at the time. "I've got a lot of great memories here and it feels like one big family. Where else would a player want to be to focus on work and the game? I am just excited to be back and help the team out in any way I can."

He suited up in 27 games for the Force in the regular season, averaging 18.1 points on 47.6 FG%, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals and five double doubles (one triple double) per 33.4 minutes a game.

ManMan did as only he knows how - foot on the gas to start his return. He posted five-straight games of 21-plus points (three of 26-plus), while shooting over 50 3P% in three of those games, as well.

He also appeared in his second-straight Next Up Game (the NBA G League's All Star game), representing the Skyforce. He also finished second place in the league's dunk contest at All Star Weekend, as well.

"It was great to know that your game is being recognized by everyone around the league," Williams said. "It's a fun break in the season to reward yourself but also show where the hard work can take you."

Williams erupted for a season-high 40 points (14-22 FGA, 5-9 3PA) on Feb. 25th against the Texas Legends to help secure the victory, while added seven rebounds, eight assists and a career-high seven steals to match.

The Skyforce went 9-4 after his 40-point outburst, as he played a steady hand of nine games with 17-plus points, highlighted by a 34-point, 10-rebound, 12-2assist triple double in the regular season finale against Oklahoma City.

"We have a lot of chemistry on-and-off the floor," HEAT two-way Josh Christopher said of ManMan. "He's someone you want to go to war with. You for sure want him on your side. But, his presence just makes the game easier for everyone - it helps slow things down."

ManMan's return wasn't just about numbers - it was about timing, trust, and toughness. In a league built on momentum and opportunity, he gave the Skyforce both. With every big shot and hustle play, he reminded fans and teammates alike that he's more than just a spark - he's a difference-maker.

And if history is any indicator, he's just getting started.







NBA G League Stories from June 3, 2025

Season in Review: ManMan Williams - Sioux Falls Skyforce

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.