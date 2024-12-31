Legends Fall Short to Maine Celtics in New Years Eve Clash

Portland, ME - The Texas Legends (0-2) came up short in a 102-95 loss to the Maine Celtics (2-1) at the Portland Expo Building.

Phillip Wheeler led the Legends with an impressive performance, scoring 29 points on 13-of-18 shooting while also adding 9 rebounds and a steal. Jamarion Sharp controlled the boards, securing a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with 13 points and four blocks. Jarod Lucas contributed 15 points, 8 rebounds and dished out a season-high 8 assists, while Jordan Henderson added 15 points.

The Legends started strong, outscoring the Celtics 28-20 in the first quarter, but Maine answered with a 30-point second quarter to take the lead into halftime. The Celtics, led by Baylor Scheierman's 25 points, pulled ahead in the fourth quarter, fueled by Jay Scrubb's 18 points and Ron Harper Jr. who added 17 points.

The game was a back-and-forth battle, featuring 9 lead changes and 6 ties, as both teams traded momentum throughout the contest. Despite shooting a respectable 47.5% from the field, Texas struggled with turnovers, committing 24, which Maine capitalized on for 20 points.

The Legends will continue their road trip as they head to Illinois to take on the Windy City Bulls on Friday, January 3rd, at 6:00 PM CT for the first game of a back-to-back series. Fans can stream the action live on Urban Edge Network at www.urbanedgenetworks.com. For more information, visit www.TexLegends.com.

