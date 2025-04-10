Mavericks Sign Brandon Williams

April 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed guard Brandon Williams to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Williams (6-1, 190) is in second season with the Mavericks after he signed his first Two-Way deal with Dallas on Dec. 28, 2023. Averaging 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season, the third-year player has recorded career-highs in games played (31), field goal percentage (.511) and 3-point field goal percentage (.379). Appearing in two games for the Texas Legends this season, Williams averaged 30.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists. Williams holds career NBA averages of 8.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 16.8 minutes in 72 games (18 starts).

The Los Angeles native notched a career-high 31 points, five rebounds and six assists against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 7, becoming the second reserve in Mavericks history to record at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game. His 31 points against Memphis also tied for the third-most points recorded by a Two-Way player. His start to March included six straight games with 10-or-more points, tying for his career-best streak.

The former Arizona guard went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, beginning his rookie season with Westchester in 2021-22.

