Greensboro Swarm Fall Short to the Charge on New Year's Eve

December 31, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm (2-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, fell short in an extreme back-and-forth contest against the Cleveland Charge (3-0) 103-100 on New Year's Eve.

The Swarm saw five players in double digits in the matchup. Jaylen Sims led all Swarm scorers with 20 points. Nick Smith Jr. secured 18 points and Reggie Perry claimed a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the contest. Keyontae Johnson collected 15 points and Marcus Garrett contributed 12 points.

Jules Bernard led all scorers with 25 points for the Charge, while Emoni Bates and Feron Hunt collected 21 points apiece.

The first half saw high energy from both teams as Greensboro started off strong, but the Charge stayed close and took the lead ending the first quarter 24-22. The Charge continued a narrow lead, but the Swarm continued to push ahead, eventually reclaiming a solid advantage. By halftime, the Swarm had extended their lead to 54-46, with Jaylen Sims leading all scorers with 14 points heading into the locker room.

Both teams continued to trade baskets to open the second half exchanging leads before the Charge tied at 77-77 to end the third quarter, setting up an exciting final period. The battle continued in the fourth, seeing the teams tied up again midway through. From there, the Charge managed an eight-point lead with less than a minute and a half to go. A pair of Swarm three-pointers put the team within two. After a Nae'Qwan Tomlin dunk, MJ Walker Jr. responded with his third three-pointer, putting the Swarm within one. After two successful Charge free throws, the Swarm ultimately fell short on their final three-point attempt, concluding the game at 103-100.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.