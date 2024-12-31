Charge End 2024 with Win in Greensboro

December 31, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge forward Feron Hunt (right) against the Greensboro Swarm

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Cleveland Charge forward Feron Hunt (right) against the Greensboro Swarm(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Cleveland Charge (3-0) ended the 2024 calendar year with a 103-100 victory over the Greensboro Swarm (2-1) at the Novant Health Fieldhouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland was paced by four different players scoring 20+ points, with Jules Bernard pouring in a game-high 25 points with 12 rebounds in 33 minutes. Feron Hunt posted his third consecutive double-double by scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 boards with two steals in 40 minutes. Emoni Bates netted 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting with five rebounds in 36 minutes. Nae'Qwan Tomlin came off the bench to add 20 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes.

The Swarm were led by Jaylen Sims scoring 20 points with nine rebounds in 30 minutes of relief. Reggie Perry had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes, while Nick Smith Jr. had a line of 18 points, four rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes.

The two teams will meet again in Greensboro on Friday, January 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Images from this story

