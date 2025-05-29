Cleveland Monsters and Cleveland Charge Announce 2025 Summer Tour Stops Across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and Cleveland Charge announced the 2025 Summer Tour presented by Whistle Express Car Wash that will feature over a dozen stops at various locations across Northeast Ohio. The annual Summer Tour will bring a mix of hockey and basketball to the community during the offseason. This fan-interactive tour will include photo opportunities, giveaways and special appearances from the Monsters mascot, Sully, and the Charge mascot, Pozzie.

Along with many familiar staples on the Summer Tour, fans can also catch a special day of activities at an exciting new tour stop on Saturday, July 12, at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History during Monsters at Mandel Community Days. The Monsters will join the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Community Days giving visitors the unique opportunity to test their science knowledge at interactive stations, meet Sully and other Ohio native wildlife, and discover the relationship between nature, science, and the sport they love. From learning about ancient "monsters," to understanding nutrition, to exploring ancient tools, this event transforms hockey fandom into an educational adventure for the whole family. In conjunction with the ongoing free admission initiative sponsored by the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation at the Museum, residents of the City of Cleveland, East Cleveland, Brooklyn, Euclid, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, and Warrensville Heights will receive free admission to the Monsters at Mandel Community Days.

2025 Summer Tour presented by Whistle Express Car Wash

Date Time Event Location

Tuesday, June 3 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pinecrest Play Days Pinecrest

Sunday, June 8 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Crocker Park Block Party Crocker Park

Saturday, June 14 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Summer in the City Festival Middleburg Heights Community Center

Tuesday, June 24 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Crocker Kids Crocker Park

Saturday, June 28 Noon to 6:00 p.m. ESPN Cleveland Block Party Flats East Bank

Tuesday, July 8 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pinecrest Play Days Pinecrest

Friday, July 11 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Van Aken Block Party Van Aken District

Saturday, July 12 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monsters at Mandel Community Days Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Saturday, July 19 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Lakewood Summer Meltdown Downtown Lakewood

Tuesday, July 22 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Crocker Kids Crocker Park

Saturday, July 26 Noon to 8:00 p.m. Fairview Summerfest Bohlken Park

Monday, July 28 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Radio 1 Family Fun Day Metroparks Zoo

Sunday, August 3 Noon to 8:00 p.m. The Fest Center for Pastoral Leadership

Saturday, August 9 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Crocker Kids Crocker Park

Saturday, August 23 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. North Royalton Community Festival Memorial Park

Full details of the dates and events on the 2025 Summer Tour can be found here.

In addition to the Summer Tour, the Monsters recently announced their offseason initiatives to help Grow the Game of hockey across Northeast Ohio including the Summer Street Hockey Series presented by Clean Express Auto Wash, Girls Grow the Game Street Hockey Clinic presented by First Federal Lakewood and Monsters On-Ice Clinic presented by Sugardale. Fans can visit clevelandmonsters.com/youthhockey to learn more.

