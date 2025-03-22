Charge Top Magic
March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (14-17) defeated the Osceola Magic (19-11), 97-91, in front of a crowd of 5,011 at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday evening.
Cleveland was led by Jules Bernard's game-high 29 points with seven rebounds, while they also got double-double contributions from Feron Hunt (14 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, two blocks) and Luke Travers (17 points, 10 rebounds two steals, two blocks). Nae'Qwan Tomlin added 18 points, three steals and two blocks for the Charge.
Javonte Smart paced the Magic with 22 points and three steals. Osceola turned the ball over 29 times in the game, resulting in 35 Charge points. The Magic as a team were held to 32% shooting from the field as the season series between the two teams ends in a 1-1 split.
The Charge wrap up the 2024-25 home schedule with Cleveland Salute Night presented by SeatGeek with a Charge rope hat giveaway plus Unidos Por Cleveland and full team autographs postgame!
