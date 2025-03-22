Third Quarter Performance Puts Vipers Past Wolves
March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (18-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, secured a 133-115 win over the Iowa Wolves (4-26) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.
RGV jumped to a 5-2 lead to tip-off the game. Iowa then hit the Vipers with an 8-0 run to take over the game 10-5. The Vipers then came from behind and quickly tied the competition at 12-12. RGV then pulled away, but the Wolves quickly struck and took charge of the game with an 18-17 lead. The lead then changed for the fifth and final time in the quarter, in favor of the home team, with a score of 28-27.
The second quarter was a back-and-forth scoring battle between the Vipers and Wolves. After five lead changes, Iowa rose to the top and secured a 62-61 advantage at the half.
During the second half of the game, RGV had a hot hand as Houston Rockets two-way's Jack McVeigh and David Roddy put up a combined 38 points for the Vipers which led to the team outscoring the Wolves 47-18. As a result, the Vipers picked up a 108-80 advantage at the end of the third. RGV kept the momentum going into the fourth quarter which resulted in a 133-115 victory for the team.
McVeigh finished the night with 33 points followed by Roddy with 28 points. Houston Rockets assignee Nate Williams had 16 points. Houston Rockets two-way N'Faly Dante also had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Minnesota Timberwolves assignee Leonard Millers put up a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Babacar Sane finished with 19 points followed by Minnesota Timberwolves two-way Jesse Edwards with 16 points.
The action continues for the Vipers on Tuesday, March 25 as the team hosts the Birmingham Squadron at Bert Ogden Arena at 7:00 p.m. CST. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.
