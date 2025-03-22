Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Ladies Night with Pretty Vee' Tonight against the Westchester Knicks
March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced that tonight's 'Ladies Night with Pretty Vee' against the Westchester Knicks has officially sold out and a limited number of standing room only tickets are still available. It marks the fifth sellout of the 2024-25 season.
Friday night's contest marks the second of a two-game stand against the Knicks, before the Skyhawks travel to the Cleveland Charge on Mar. 23, before concluding the regular season with a three-game homestretch against the Capital City Go-Go on Mar. 26, and the Greensboro Swarm on Mar. 28 and 29.
The Skyhawks currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with five games remaining in the regular season, one-and-a-half games back from the crucial sixth place spot which would clinch a spot in the NBA G League playoffs, which begin Apr. 1.
During the 2023-24 season, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season.
Tickets for tonight's game or the remaining three home games can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster.
To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 22, 2025
- Squadron Secure Blowout Win at Texas - Birmingham Squadron
- Iowa Wolves Lose Final Road Game - Iowa Wolves
- Okafor Drops 30 Points in Saturday Night Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Charge Top Magic - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Drop Road Match against Cleveland Charge - Osceola Magic
- Austin Spurs Host 2025 Central Texas High School All-Star Game - Austin Spurs
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Ladies Night with Pretty Vee' Tonight against the Westchester Knicks - College Park Skyhawks
- Gold Faces a Close Loss to the Herd 87-92 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Herd Strikes Gold in Grand Rapids - Wisconsin Herd
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Ladies Night with Pretty Vee' Tonight against the Westchester Knicks
- Skyhawks Drop Second Set to Knicks in 130-125 Overtime Loss
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Ladies Night with Pretty Vee' Tonight against the Westchester Knicks
- Skyhawks Fall in First of Two-Game Set to the Westchester Knicks 138-123
- Delaware Strikes Back To Beat College Park