Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Ladies Night with Pretty Vee' Tonight against the Westchester Knicks

March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced that tonight's 'Ladies Night with Pretty Vee' against the Westchester Knicks has officially sold out and a limited number of standing room only tickets are still available. It marks the fifth sellout of the 2024-25 season.

Friday night's contest marks the second of a two-game stand against the Knicks, before the Skyhawks travel to the Cleveland Charge on Mar. 23, before concluding the regular season with a three-game homestretch against the Capital City Go-Go on Mar. 26, and the Greensboro Swarm on Mar. 28 and 29.

The Skyhawks currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with five games remaining in the regular season, one-and-a-half games back from the crucial sixth place spot which would clinch a spot in the NBA G League playoffs, which begin Apr. 1.

During the 2023-24 season, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season.

Tickets for tonight's game or the remaining three home games can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster.

