Herd Strikes Gold in Grand Rapids

March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Grand Rapids Gold 92-87.

Henry Ellenson powered the Herd to victory with 24 points while Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Jamaree Bouyea followed with 22 points while shooting 64.3% from the field.

The top scorer for the Grand Rapids Gold was Trey Alexander with 24 points while Will Richardson, Ithiel Horton and Andrew Funk followed with 15 apiece.

Ibou Badji opened the game with a two-handed dunk to put the Herd on the board. The Gold responded with a deep triple, but Jamaree Bouyea converted on the next two Herd possessions. Wisconsin remained on fire, pushing ahead by double digits midway through the quarter. Grand Rapids outscored the Herd by four over the next two minutes to cut the deficit to six. Wisconsin held on to end the quarter in their favor 26-18.

Wisconsin orchestrated a 6-2 run to reinstate their double-figure lead at the beginning of the second quarter. Henry Ellenson continued to increase the margin with six straight points for the Herd. Grand Rapids countered with three unanswered buckets to bring the game within six halfway through the quarter. The teams traded shots until the Gold closed the quarter with a 9-2 streak, but the Herd held on to lead 43-42 at the break. Henry Ellenson and Jamaree Bouyea guided Wisconsin with 13 each in the first half.

Wisconsin took control of the game knocking down 10 points while defensively keeping the Gold to one basket in the first five minutes of the third quarter. Wisconsin continued to hold a 10-point lead until Grand Rapids collected seven points in a row to make it a four-point game. The Gold continued their offensive streak by taking the lead for the first time in the second half. Justise Winslow secured the last basket of the quarter to put the Herd back on top 67-66.

Grand Rapids stole the advantage on the first possession of the fourth quarter, but the Herd was quick to respond with back-to-back buckets. Wisconsin continued to control the game developing a seven-point advantage at the nine-minute mark. The Gold converted a 10-2 run to go on top by one. Jamaree Bouyea totaled the next two baskets to give the Herd distance again. The Herd held a small lead as the teams went shot-for-shot over the next two minutes. Henry Ellenson broke the pattern with a three-point play to put the Herd up by six with one minute remaining. Grand Rapids secured two points at the charity stripe, but Stephen Thompson Jr. and Jamal Bieniemy combined for three made free throws to earn the 92-87 victory over the Gold.

The two teams will battle again on Monday, March 24 with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on TV32.

